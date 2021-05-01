Delhi Likely To Extend Lockdown For Another Week: Sources

Delhi is likely to extend the Covid lockdown for another week, sources told NDTV on Saturday afternoon, adding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could announce the decision on Sunday.

The national capital is currently under lockdown - to slow the frighteningly rapid spread of the novel coronavirus - till 5 am on Monday.

This morning Delhi recorded over 27,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours, to take its active caseload to nearly one lakh. The city also recorded 375 Covid-related deaths in the same period.