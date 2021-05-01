Got 4.5 Lakh Doses, Vaccination Of 18+ To Start On Monday: Arvind Kejriwal

On Friday, Mr Kejriwal had said people should not queue for Covid shots (File)

Vaccinations of the 18-44 age group against the coronavirus will begin in Delhi from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said.

The centre had last month opened vaccinations for all adults from May 1 and had said states and private hospitals could buy doses directly from the manufacturers. It had also said that 50 per cent of the vaccines would have to be supplied to the centre.

Many states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Punjab said they wouldn't be able to start vaccinations of the 18-44 age group from today because of low supplies. Most of them have placed orders for vaccine doses with the makers.

Mr Kejriwal said Delhi had received around 4.5 lakh vaccines.

Only those who have registered on the centre's portal for vaccinations must turn up as the walk-in facility is not available at the moment, Mr Kejriwal added.

On Friday, Mr Kejriwal had said people should not queue for Covid shots because of a shortage of vaccines. "As soon as vaccines arrive, we will let you know," he had said.

"Both vaccine makers (Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech) will give us 67 lakh doses each over next two months," Mr Kejriwal had added.