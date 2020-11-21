Delhi Teen Shot At By Elder Brother For Chatting To Man: Police

A case under section 307 and Arms Act was registered at Welcome police station (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was shot at by her elder brother for allegedly chatting with a man in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday.

Police received information that a girl, a resident of Janta Colony in Welcome, was admitted to Jag Pravesh Chand hospital with a gunshot injury.

The victim told the police that she was in contact with a man named Amir, who is a resident of Babarpur.

He is the brother-in-law of her elder sister. She used to talk to Amir on her father's mobile but her elder brother had objected to it, a senior police officer said.

"On Thursday morning, an argument broke out between them over the issue. He asked her not to remain in contact with Amir. During the argument, he fired at the victim with a country-made pistol," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act was registered at Welcome police station and investigation was taken up, they said.

The juvenile who is around 17 years old was arrested from the Welcome area on Thursday. The weapon used in the crime and an empty cartridge were recovered from his possession. He has been remanded to an observation home, police added.

