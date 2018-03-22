Delhi Student's Suicide: Education Ministry Seeks Report, Parents Protest HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has asked for a report on the alleged suicide of class 9 student of a private school in Delhi. Parents demand CBI probe

Parents of teenager who committed suicide in Mayur Vihar demand CBI probe



The protesting parents also blocked the Mayur Vihar main road affecting traffic on the Delhi-Noida road.



The education ministry on Thursday has asked for a report from the school on Ikisha's death. Her parents in the First Investigation Report have claimed that she was "sexually harassed" by two SST teachers of the school.



"We have asked for details," HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters, while Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia ordered the Directorate of Education to investigate the case.



The Noida Police has registered cases against the principal and two teachers of the school on Wednesday. Both the teachers have been booked under child sexual abuse laws and for abetment of suicide. The school's principal has denied allegations of sexual harassment.



15-year-old Ikisha was found hanging at her home in Noida by her parents on Tuesday evening. A notebook seized by the police from her study table in her room could provide vital clues to the teenager's death, including what she felt about herself.



