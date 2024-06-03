Delhi Sees Temperature Surge To 44.7 Degrees, 5 Notches Above Normal

Relative humidity oscillated between 20 per cent and 39 per cent on Monday.

After a marginal dip in the maximum temperature, the mercury again started rising as the capital recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius and was on yellow alert, according to the IMD bulletin.

In Delhi, the other weather stations recorded the following temperatures: Najafgarh 46.9 degrees Celsius, Narela 46.9 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 45.1 degrees Celsius, Ridge 44.9 degrees Celsius and Palam 44.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to reach 44 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions in many places, the possibility of a thunderstorm or dust storm with very light rain, accompanied by strong surface winds with speed of 25 to 35 kmph on Tuesday.

The capital will be on orange alert on Tuesday.

