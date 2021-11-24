Delhi Schools And Colleges, Shut Due To Pollution, Reopen On Monday

The schools in Delhi were closed for over a year due to pandemic earlier. (File photo)

Delhi schools and colleges - closed 10 days ago amid air quality crisis - reopen on Monday.

While the air quality in the national capital has marginally improved, it's still in the "very poor" category. Toxic air continues to wrap neighbouring cities too.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court yet again gave a series of stern remarks over the continuing crisis as it told the government: "This is the national capital. Look at the signal we are sending to the world. You have to predict the situation based on statistics... and take action in anticipation so that the situation does not go severe."

"Even if the pollution level goes down now, we will continue to hear this case and issue directions," the top court warned.

