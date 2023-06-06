Delhi-San Francisco Air India Flight Diverted To Russia After Engine Glitch

An Air India flight headed to San Francisco from New Delhi was diverted to Russia after it developed an engine glitch. The plane landed safely in Magadan, said airline officials.

The plane was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members.

"Air India flight AI173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely at Magadan airport in Russia," the airline's spokesperson said.

"The passengers are being provided with all support on ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground," the spokesperson added.