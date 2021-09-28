Delhi Riots 'Didn't Take Place In Spur Of The Moment, Pre-planned': Court

Delhi Riots 2020: Delhi High Court said that the February 2020 riots were a "conspiracy". (File)

The Delhi riots of 2020 were planned and calculated to cause disruptions and were not triggered by any incident, the High Court said while refusing bail to one of the accused in the case on Monday.

"The February 2020 riots were a conspiracy, planned and executed. They evidently did not take place in a spur of the moment," the Delhi High Court said in strong remarks on the three-day violence that left over 50 dead and 200 injured.

The court said in the video footage submitted by the prosecution, it was clear from the conduct of the protesters that the riots were a planned attempt to disrupt normal life and the functioning of the government.

"The systematic disconnection and destruction of the CCTV cameras also confirms the existence of a pre-planned and pre-meditated conspiracy to disturb law and order in the city," said Justice Subramonium Prasad.

"This is also evident from the fact that innumerable rioters ruthlessly descended with sticks, dandas, bats etc. upon a hopelessly outnumbered cohort of police officials."

Justice Prasad made the comments while denying the bail request of an accused, Mohammad Ibrahim, who was arrested in December. Another accused, Mohammad Saleem Khan, was granted bail.

"Individual liberty" cannot be used to threaten the fabric of civilised society, the High Court said, adding that Ibrahim was seen on CCTV clips threatening the crowds with a sword.

Ibrahim has been linked to the killing of Head Constable Ratan Lal on February 24 by a mob of protesters. His lawyer had argued that Ratan Lal's death was not caused by a sword.

Ibrahim also claimed that he was carrying the sword only to protect himself and his family.

The court rejected his arguments, saying the "clinching evidence that tilts the court towards extending Ibrahim's custody" is the weapon he was carrying, which could have inflicted serious injuries and even killed.

The case involves a mob attack on policemen at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi at the peak of the riots revolving around protests over a new citizenship law. Ratan Lal, who was a part of the grossly outnumbered contingent of policemen, died of head injuries and another official was severely injured.