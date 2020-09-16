Delhi Riots: 15 Named In 17,500-Page Chargesheet Filed By Police

Delhi riots in Feburary this year left 53 dead, 200 injured and hundreds homeless.

Fifteen people have been named by the police in a vast chargesheet filed over the Delhi riots that raged through the capital city in February this year, leaving more than 50 people dead and property worth crores damaged.

Communal violence over the centre's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had erupted in Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the law that promised citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries, widely seen as discriminatory.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with US President Donald Trump just a few kilometres away, parts of the city descended into violence that saw widespread clashes, arson and stone-throwing leaving 53 dead, at least 200 injured and hundreds homeless.

The Delhi Police, which reports to the central government and whose role during the riots is also under scrutiny, has been criticised for arresting only members linked to one side of the clash while contesting reports that claimed that policemen were seen actively helping the other side during the riots.