Delhi Reports Over 7,400 Covid Cases, Highest One-Day Spike This Year

Delhi on Thursday logged 7,437 coronavirus cases in its highest single-day spike this year, the government said in a statement, adding 24 people died in the last 24 hours because of the virus. This is a sharp jump in daily figures as the national capital had reported 5,506 fresh cases yesterday.

According to the Delhi government, after Thursday's figures, the total of Covid cases has reached 6,98,005. The city has 23,181 active cases.

91,770 Covid tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

While today's positivity rate was over 8 per cent, overall positivity rate stands at 4.57 per cent.

The national capital had reported 20 deaths on Wednesday.

India reported a record 1,26,789 COVID-19 cases on Thursday as several states struggle to contain a second wave of infections, complaining of vaccine shortages and demanding inoculations be expanded to younger people.

Daily infections, which surpassed 1 lakh for the first time on Monday, have now exceeded that mark three times, the biggest daily rises in the world.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also demanded that the vaccination drive be opened to other age groups.

Currently, the centre is inoculating people age 45 and above.