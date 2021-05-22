Delhi Reports 3.5% Covid Positivity, Lowest Cases Since March 31

Delhi: 6,453 people were discharged in a day, almost three times the cases reported (File)

Delhi's positivity rate has dropped to 3.58 per cent, lowest since April 1, as the more contagious and dangerous wave of the coronavirus infections continued to recede. The national capital on Saturday logged 2,260 new Covid cases, lowest since March 31. At 182, even the single-day spike in deaths saw a major dip.

"These are the lowest numbers after 31 March. Still need to take all precautions and follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.

Delhi's active caseload has come down to 31,308, lowest since April 10. The recovery rate has surged to 96.16 per cent.

6,453 people were discharged in a day, almost three times the cases reported during the period.

Delhi had been conducting between 80,000-1,00,000 tests daily last month - when it had been reporting case positivity figures in the excess of 25 per cent. The number has dropped this month, but the city is still conducting over 60,000 cases daily.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded 3,009 cases and 252 deaths, with a positivity rate of less than 4.76 per cent.

Saturday is the fourth consecutive day that the city has logged less than 4,000 daily cases.

Delhi had recorded 3,846 COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths on Wednesday, 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Thursday.