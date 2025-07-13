Accident Or Intentional? Mystery Of Glass Pieces On Delhi Kanwar Yatra Route

A day after pieces of broken glass were found strewn on a 1-km stretch of a road used by those walking barefoot in the Kanwar Yatra in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden, the police said the incident is linked to an e-rickshaw carrying glass panels that passed through the area.

A video of the road taken at night showed broken glass pieces reflecting the headlights of passing vehicles, and glittering under the streetlights. The geolocation metadata in the video showed it was taken at 9.28 pm on Saturday in an area known as Zulfe Bengal, a sublocality in Dilshad Garden.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and minister Kapil Mishra had posted about the glass pieces on social media.

Initial investigation found that the e-rickshaw carried 19 large panels of glass between Delhi's Seemapuri and Uttar Pradesh's Shalimar Bagh, sources said.

The police are trying to find out exactly how the glass broke into small pieces while the e-rickshaw passed through the area, and whether a motive is behind the incident.

The e-rickshaw driver has been identified as Kusum Pal, 43, a resident of Delhi's Nand Nagri. He has been detained for questioning, sources said.

Earlier, Mr Saxena had posted on X: "It came to notice yesternight that a large amount of shards of broken glass had been strewn on a stretch of about 1 km road in Dilshad Garden, on the route of Kanwar Yatris, who walk barefoot."

He said the police came to the spot and the public works department (PWD) cleaned the road within two hours. The police have also filed a first information report (FIR).

"... Crime branch is investigating the matter," the Lt Governor said.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said no disruption will be allowed during the Kanwar Yatra. Dilshad Garden MLA Sanjay Goyal went to the spot and inspected the road, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been informed about the incident, Mr Mishra said.

South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan said the police met Kanwar camp organisers and other stakeholders to discuss the police and state guidelines.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the broken glass shards being found scattered over the Kanwar route is a matter of serious concern. He alleged it indicated a conspiracy by anti-social elements to disturb peace and social harmony.

"Some political parties have continued to play appeasement politics toward a particular religious community, and their silence on this matter makes their role appear suspicious as well," he said.