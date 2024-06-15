Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 44.6 Degrees, Orange Alert Issued For 3 Days

The capital will be on "orange" alert for the next three days. (File)

There was no relief from the searing heat in Delhi on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled six notches above the season's average at 44.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Of its several weather stations, Aya Nagar recorded 46 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded 45 degrees Celsius, they said.

Similar weather is likely on Sunday with mainly clear skies and heatwave conditions in several parts of Delhi.

The capital will be on "orange" alert for the next three days, which stands for "Be prepared" in the India Meteorological Department colour codes.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 45 and 32 degrees Celsius.

