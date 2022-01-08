Delhi Records 20,181 Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 19%

Delhi today reported 20,181 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 5. The capital city also reported 7 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate has climbed to 19.60 per cent.

The Covid cases across the country too have risen exponentially, with the nation reporting 1,41,986 new cases of COVID-19 today, a week after the country crossed the 10,000 mark, as the virus continued to spread at an unprecedented pace, largely driven by the Omicron variant now present in 27 states.

The country's R naught value that indicates the spread of the infection is 2.69, higher than the 1.69 recorded during the peak of the pandemic's second wave. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India's top medical body, has said that "the Omicron variant is the predominant circulating strain".

"It's a wildfire right now", health experts have cautioned as far as the surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital is concerned.