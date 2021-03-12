Delhi Rain: Dark Clouds, Thundershowers In The National Capital Region

Delhi rain image: The national capital saw light to moderate rain today

Delhi and its neighbouring areas received light to moderate rainfall on Friday morning. The meteorological department had forecast "light intensity rain over few places in entire Delhi". In Haryana, areas like Gurgaon, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Narnaul, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh and Yamunanagar also received rainfall. The weather department has said more rain and thunderstorms are likely in the region.

#WATCH: Delhi receives rainfall this morning. Visuals from near India Gate. pic.twitter.com/U6XPT3iIWS — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

According to the India Meteorological Department, "Radar images of Srinagar, Bhopal and Paradip show convective clouds over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Kerala.

Recent Radar images of Srinagar, Delhi, Paradip, and Satellite image show convective clouds over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh. Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, East and north Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 12, 2021

Yesterday, the temperatures soared in the national capital. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, three notches above the season's average, and the maximum was around 34 degrees, officials said. The relative humidity was 87 per cent.

Kerala, in southern part of the country, has also been seeing rainfall activity for the last two-three days. "An offshore trough is persisting from the South-East Arabian Sea to the Karnataka coast across the coastal parts of Kerala. A cyclonic circulation was also over the Comorin area," tweeted private weather forecaster, Skymet Weather.

Many districts of Kerala saw a spike in rainfall. Periyakulam recorded 53 mm, Palakkad 52 mm, Thrissur 31 mm and Kannur 19 mm rainfall. Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram also received moderate rainfall. More rain is expected for another day, the weather office said.