"Law Will Take Its Own Course If Not Satisfied": Supreme Court On Jantar Mantar Plea

Just this week, Jantar Mantar lost its status as a key protest site in Delhi. A petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Centre's very decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as designated protest site, has revived the discussion.

"We are issuing notice to the Centre, Delhi Police, seeking their reply. Let them reply. If it doesn't satisfy, then the law will run its course," the top court said on Thursday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site was taken on the recommendation of a committtee.

The Delhi Police order dated October 11 named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as venues for protests, adding that a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) for holding protests at the three new locations would be issued separately.

READ | Jantar Mantar Tells Time. The Clock Just Stopped On Its Time As An Iconic Protest Site

While the booking of Ramlila Maidan is managed by the MCD (Municipal Corporation), CBS Ground (Shahdara) and Burari Ground falls under the jurisdiction of the DDA (Delhi Development Authority). However, regulations regarding how the DDA will allocate grounds for political activities are currently being formulated.

Although Ramlila Maidan has hosted political protests and sit-ins for over a century, CBS Ground (Shahdara) and Burari Ground have not seen such events for years.

The tussle over Jantar Mantar, a popular protest site that sits in the heart of Delhi, assumes significance in the face of recent protests - ranging from paper leaks to alleged "vote chori (vote theft)".