Delhi Power Demand Reaches All-Time High Of 8 Gigawatts Amid Scorching Heat

Peak power demand in Delhi reached 8,000 MW at 3:42 pm today, according to officials. (Representational)

As Delhi boils at scorching temperatures reaching up to 47 degrees Celsius, the capital's electricity usage has reached an incredible peak of 8,000 MW today, its highest-ever peak power demand.

Peak power demand in Delhi reached 8,000 MW at 3:42 pm today, according to officials.

The subsequent spikes in electricity use reflect the searing heatwave in Delhi, which has led residents to use air conditioners and other cooling devices more frequently than usual.

A 'red alert' has been issued in the city by the Meteorological Department for the next three days.

According to the seven-day forecast, Delhi's maximum temperature will be around 44 to 47 degrees Celsius.

The Delhi government has ordered all schools to start summer vacations with immediate effect.









