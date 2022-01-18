Delhi Positivity Rate Drops To 22% From 28%; 11,684 New Cases In 24 Hours

Delhi Covid cases: The active cases in Delhi have touched 78,112

Delhi today logged 11,684 fresh Covid cases and the test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) dropped to 22 per cent from 28 per cent a day before. The city also reported 38 Covid deaths.

The number of infections in the national capital has seen a marked decline over the last few days.

On Monday, the city registered 12,587 cases, on Sunday it was 18,286, on Saturday the figure was 20,718 while on Friday it was 24,383.

According to government data, 63,432 patients are in home isolation. The recovery rate stands at 94.02 per cent.

There were 52,002 Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 38,849 were RT-PCR tests while 13,153 were antigen tests.

There are 37,540 containment zones in the city.