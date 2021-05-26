Delhi Covid Positivity Rate Dips Below 2%, 1,491 New Cases In 24 Hours

Delhi Covid-19 Cases: In the last 24 hours, 77,103 samples were tested in Delhi (File)

Delhi reported 1,491 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital dipped to 1.93 per cent - a nearly nine-week low. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent is considered to be within the safe zone.

130 Covid patients died in the last 24 hours in Delhi - the lowest number of fatalities since April 15.

The national capital logged less than 2,000 new Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day today. Experts have attributed the fall in cases to the lockdown in the city, which will be in place till 5 am on May 31. While extending the lockdown by a week on May 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the unlock process will also be slow, underscoring the need for caution as the city struggled to bring down the positivity rate.

In the last 24 hours, 77,103 samples were tested in Delhi while 1,89,39,206 tests have been conducted so far. The national capital has reported 14,21,477 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic with 23,695 deaths. 3,952 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 96.98%. Delhi now has 19,148 active cases.

Mr Kejriwal today inaugurated the capital's first drive-through vaccination facility at Vegas Mall in Dwarka Sector 14. The facility becomes functional at a time when the inoculation drive in Delhi has been impeded by a shortage of vaccines.

According to the Delhi government's bulletin issued Tuesday, the state government has run out of Covaxin shots for frontline workers and those above 45, and has 13 days' Covishield stock left.

India today set a new record with the highest number of Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours - 22.17 lakh. The country registered 2.08 lakh fresh coronavirus infections and 4,157 deaths Wednesday. So far, 3.11 lakh people have died of Covid in the country.

The country, hit by a devastating second wave of coronavirus, is grappling to vaccinate people amid a shortage of domestic vaccines while continuing to fight a new challenge of Black Fungus in a large number of recovered patients. 20 crore doses of vaccines have been administered so far with the government aiming to vaccinate all adults by year-end.