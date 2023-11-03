Delhi Pollution Hits 'Severe' Level: Dos And Don'ts To Stay Healthy

The air pollution in Delhi has reached one of its worst levels. On Thursday, the Centre's pollution control panel issued directions to halt non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining as the air quality level (AQI) entered the 'severe' category. The third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Centre's stringent anti-pollution measures, have been implemented. Since a thick blanket of smog has enveloped Delhi, there are concerns about health, especially of old people and children. The smoke in the air due to farm fires when merged with fog, especially in winter, create smog that comes with a bundle of severe conditions in humans, and animals and has the capability to kill plants.

Also Read | Why Delhi's Air Quality Is Severe

During this time, it is important to take some precautions and save yourself from falling ill. Here is a list of dos and don'ts:

Stay at home: In extreme situations like this, it is better to avoid going out, along with physical activities. It is advisable to leave your place if it is absolutely necessary to go out.

Wear mask while going out: This is yet another simple safety measure that can prevent micro particles like PM10 and (in some cases) PM2.5 from entering the body. Experts advise that N95 masks are a good combat tool against air pollution.



Use air purifying plants: Place air purifying plants like Tulsi, spider plant, aloe vera in homes and offices to increase indoor air quality. There are a lot of indoor plants available in the market that requires really less attention.

Stay hydrated: It is very important that you stay well hydrated when the air quality is poor. Ensure that you drink enough water throughout the day or other healthy drinks like coconut water and fresh lime. One can also consume vegetable and fruit juices.

Follow a rich diet: Following a diet that is rich in antioxidants, protein and green vegetables is vital as it helps in providing protection to your body from the harmful effects caused by air pollutants.

Use public transport: This is yet another step people can take in reducing the release of pollutants in the air. Compared with driving alone, taking public transportation reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, decreases pollutants in the atmosphere and improves air quality.

Things to be avoided

Avoid exercise near highly polluted areas: Places with heavy traffic and toxic fumes should be avoided while going on morning walks. Since the air flow is low during this period, the pollutants remain stuck in the lower reaches of the atmosphere, making it difficult to breathe.

Don't smoke: Experts say that one of the most common indoor air pollutants is cigarette smoke. Don't allow anyone to smoke indoors and support measures to make all public places tobacco-free.