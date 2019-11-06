Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Live Updates: Delhi Top Cop Meets Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

On Tuesday, the massive protest called by Delhi policemen outside their headquarters ended after 11 hours after assurances of action from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the top police officers.  

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 06, 2019 11:27 IST
The protesting officers have submitted a list of 10 demands.

A day after unprecedented protests by policemen in Delhi over the clashes that broke out between lawyers and cops at a court on Saturday, Amulya Patnaik, national capital's senior most cop, met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today. 

The home ministry called for a report. After a meeting on Tuesday evening, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal assured action. The police from Haryana and Bihar extended support to their colleagues in Delhi.

At least 20 policemen and eight lawyers were injured and 20 vehicles were vandalised in Saturday's clash at Tis Hazari court, which started over a wrongly parked vehicle. The attack was followed by another violent confrontation on Monday, when a policeman was slapped and beaten outside Saket District Court by a group of lawyers.

At least 20 policemen and eight lawyers were injured and 20 vehicles were vandalised in Saturday's clash at Tis Hazari court, which started over a wrongly parked vehicle. The attack was followed by another violent confrontation on Monday, when a policeman was slapped and beaten outside Saket District Court by a group of lawyers.

The protesting officers have submitted a list of 10 demands, which includes the creation of a Police Protection Act. What also upset the policemen was the lack of initiative on their behalf after the Delhi High Court transferred two officers and suspended two others over Saturday's clash. At an emergency hearing on Monday, the court had ordered a judicial probe.  It also said no coercive action can be taken against advocates, who initially called a day's strike and then withdrew it.
 

Here are live updates on Delhi police versus lawyers




Nov 06, 2019
11:27 (IST)
On Tuesday, Mr Baijal had said it is imperative to restore the trust between police and lawyers and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter, news agency PTI reported. 
Nov 06, 2019
11:20 (IST)
Several senior police officers are present at the meeting at Anil Baijal's home. 
Nov 06, 2019
11:13 (IST)
