Delhi High Court Notice To Bar Council As Cops Protest Over Assault

Delhi Police personnel have been protesting after their colleague was assaulted by a lawyer

New Delhi: The police versus lawyers issue in Delhi that started over the week-end spun out of control today as hundreds of policemen held a protest outside the Delhi police headquarters, demanding justice and protection. Service rules bar policemen from holding protests and the unprecedented demonstration had the Centre on its toes and caught the attention of the courts. The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the top lawyers' bodies -- the Bar Councils of India and Delhi. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting at his home to review the situation. The home ministry called for a report. By evening, the police from Haryana, Bihar and several other states extended support to their colleagues in Delhi.