Delhi Police Vs Lawyers LIVE Updates: Top Cop Addresses Protesting Officers, Urges Them To Return To Posts

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik addressed protesting police personnel outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Delhi today. The police officers are protesting after a video of a lawyer thrashing a police personnel outside Saket District Court went viral on Monday.

The tussle between the cops and lawyers began on Saturday at Delhi's Tis Hazari court where they clashed over parking dispute. A police car was set ablaze and 20 more vehicles were vandalised during the clashes. 2 Cops were suspended by the Delhi High Court and a judicial probe was ordered.

Delhi Police today launched a massive protest outside their headquarters, agitating against the fallout of violent clashes between cops and lawyers that began on Saturday at the Tis Hazari court.

Here are the LIVE updates of the police protest: