Delhi Police Vs Lawyers LIVE Updates: Top Cop Addresses Protesting Officers, Urges Them To Return To Posts

New Delhi:
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik addressing protesting cops outside Delhi Police Headquarters
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik addressed protesting police personnel outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Delhi today. The police officers are protesting after a video of a lawyer thrashing a police personnel outside Saket District Court went viral on Monday.
The tussle between the cops and lawyers began on Saturday at Delhi's Tis Hazari court where they clashed over parking dispute. A police car was set ablaze and 20 more vehicles were vandalised during the clashes. 2 Cops were suspended by the Delhi High Court and a judicial probe was ordered.
Delhi Police today launched a massive protest outside their headquarters, agitating against the fallout of violent clashes between cops and lawyers that began on Saturday at the Tis Hazari court.
Here are the LIVE updates of the police protest:
"Saddened," tweets former Jammu and Kashmir DGP
Shesh Paul Vaid, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted in support of the protesting police officers. He wrote: "Saddened to see such treatment meted out to Police officers who spend their entire lives protecting civil society and maintaining law & order."
"Being a cop is a thankless job," Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet which he later deletedThe now-deleted tweet read
, "Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don't do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do, and damned even if they don't. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policeman serves."
Delhi Police Chief tells protesting officers to "behave like a disciplined force"
"We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Delhi Police Chief Amulya Patnaik said, adding that concerns would be addressed.
Indian Police Service tweets "in solidarity", condemns attack on colleagues in Delhi
The Indian Police Service Association tweeted in support of the agitating police officers ans wrote, "Incident involving police & lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault & humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone!"