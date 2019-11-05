Delhi Cops Protest After Violent Clash With Lawyers At Court

Delhi Police are protesting violence at the hands of the lawyer community

Delhi Police launched a massive protest outside their headquarters in the national capital today, agitating against the fallout of violent clashes between cops and lawyers that broke out on Saturday at the city's Tis Hazari court complex. At least 28 people, including both policemen and advocates, were injured and 20 vehicles were vandalised in Saturday's clash. That attack was followed by another violent confrontation - this time outside the Saket District Court - between a single policeman and a group of lawyers.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) has tweeted in support of its Delhi colleagues, saying that police officers across the country supported their action.

"Incident involving police and lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone!" the tweet reads.

