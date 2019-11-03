Delhi High Court To Hold Hearing After Cops, Lawyers Clash At Tis Hazari

Tis Hazari Court: A police car was set afire by irate lawyers amid clashes at the complex

The Delhi High Court will hold an emergency hearing today involving the Delhi government, the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Bar Council, as well as district bar associations. This comes a day after violent clashes between lawyers and police at the national capital's Tis Hazari court complex. The hearing also comes after Chief Justice DN Patel held a closed-door meeting between and senior High Court judges and police officers earlier today and the court took suo moto cognisance of the incident. According to a report by news agency PTI, the Chief Justice took a "very serious view" of the incident and said the High Court was "deeply concerned about the safety of litigants and lawyers".

Senior lawyers and police also met for five hours on Saturday, the day of the clashes, after which a first information report (FIR) was filed. Based on that and several other FIRs, cases have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a SIT from the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has begun investigations. CCTV footage has been collected in this regard and they have also asked for relevant mobile phone videos to be submitted.

Heavy police presence has been deployed at the court complex to guard against more violence. The lawyers have announced that they will go on strike on Monday.

At least 20 police officers and eight lawyers were left injured after on-duty officers objected to a lawyer parking his car in front of the lockup at the Tis Hazari court complex. The car, they said, was hindering movement of vehicles bringing undertrials to the lockup. In the violence that broke out 12 motorcycles, eight prison vans and a police vehicle was also damaged. A journalist belonging to a prominent news agency was also assaulted.

The Delhi High Court has decided to hold this urgent hearing after the Chief Justice met senior judges and police officers this afternoon. The court has said its aim is to defuse the situation as soon as possible.

