Delhi Police Using Sandes App For Secure Communication On G20: 5 Points

The mobile application, developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), was launched in August, 2020. It has since received significant updates, making the platform secure. The app is available on Android, iOS and also has a desktop version.

The app allows exchange of information securely. The documents being shared by users follows a secure internet protocol and can only be viewed on the app.

Sandes is being used by police inspectors and Commissioners. Cops below the rank of inspectors are being briefed about the security measures verbally. The police are avoiding WhatsApp to send information about the G20 summit.

Police officers are using the Sandes app to share information about the dignitaries, the venues of the main summit as well as other programmes, the routes these dignitaries will take and other sensitive information. According to its official website, Sandes platform provides the functionality to mark a message as Confidential, on Priority or as Auto Delete.