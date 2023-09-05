Delhi Police Using Sandes App For Secure Communication On G20: 5 Points

Sandes is being used by police inspectors and Commissioners in Delhi Police.
The high-profile G20 summit will be held in Delhi over the weekend. From physical security cover, Delhi Police has also chosen Sandes app to communicate about the event's security and other things.
Here are five points on the Sandes app:
The mobile application, developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), was launched in August, 2020. It has since received significant updates, making the platform secure. The app is available on Android, iOS and also has a desktop version.
The app allows exchange of information securely. The documents being shared by users follows a secure internet protocol and can only be viewed on the app.
Sandes is being used by police inspectors and Commissioners. Cops below the rank of inspectors are being briefed about the security measures verbally. The police are avoiding WhatsApp to send information about the G20 summit.
Police officers are using the Sandes app to share information about the dignitaries, the venues of the main summit as well as other programmes, the routes these dignitaries will take and other sensitive information. According to its official website, Sandes platform provides the functionality to mark a message as Confidential, on Priority or as Auto Delete.
As per NIC, Sandes app is difficult to hack and documents sent across cannot be copied by any other user as individual and group chat messages are end-to-end encrypted. It has been downloaded on the government-issued phones of police officers and not on their private devices.