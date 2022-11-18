Delhi Police Teams Visit 4 States To Investigate Delhi Fridge Murder Case

Investigators said Aaftab Amin Poonawala's phone will be sent for forensic examination. (File)

Delhi Police teams have been to Mumbai, Gurgaon, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the investigation in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Investigators privy to the probe said accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala's phone will be sent for forensic examination to identify the people he was in touch with after killing Walkar and retrieve deleted data, the source said.

The police have so far recovered bones. Prima facie, they resemble human bones, it said.

After leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala travelled to several locations which are being visited by police to ascertain whether something had happened on those trips to trigger the murder.

"We will talk to the owners and staffers of hotels where the couple had stayed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and also make them identify Poonawala," a source said.

Earlier in the day, a team probing the murder had visited the office of a private firm in Gurugram where Poonawala used to work. He was accompanying the police team, an official said.

Following a search, the police were seen carrying a plastic bag containing items recovered from the bushes in the vicinity of the office. However, the officials did not reveal the contents of the bag.

The accused worked at the firm after shifting from Mumbai with Walkar, they said.

An official said a team of the Delhi Police visited Gurugram on Friday to collect evidence in connection with the probe. Searches were also conducted in the premises of the accused's office to find out if he had thrown anything related to the murder, including weapons and parts of her partner's dismembered body, in the vicinity.

According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar, 27, on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)