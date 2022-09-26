Delhi Police Shares Unique Post To Advise About Lane Driving

Delhi Police is renowned for using quirky tweets to raise awareness.

The Delhi Police is renowned for using humorous tweets to raise awareness about traffic laws and safety precautions. A road safety tweet posted by the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday is going viral on social media.

Lane Driving is Safe Driving !



Meanwhile, Bade Bade Matches Mei India Axar aisi Virat Jeet Haasil Karti Rehti Hai. As Team India shines like Surya, Hardik Badhai!#INDvAUS#INDvsAUST20pic.twitter.com/3Dz9K0uZ5a — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 25, 2022

It has the video of the final ball from Sunday's India vs Australia cricket match, in which Hardik Pandya hit a boundary in the last over to deliver the Indian Team a dramatic victory.

"Lane Driving is Safe Driving! Meanwhile, Bade Bade Matches Mei India Axar aisi Virat Jeet Haasil Karti Rehti Hai (India often gets such huge victories in big matches). As Team India shines like Surya, Hardik Badhai," Delhi Police wrote while sharing the video.

The police department included significant game-related highlights in its caption. It included the name of few players who did well in the match.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 21,000 views and more than 900 likes. The post has also been re-shared by more than hundred Twitter users. Numerous users have flooded the post's comment area with appreciating the admin's idea.

"Seems like Admin is cricket fan good one," wrote one user.

A second user commented, "Delhi police always at its best."

"Delhi Police in all new avatar. Never seen such creative posts and texts from them... Good job," wrote a third user while sharing the post..