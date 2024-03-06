Delhi Police Seizes Car After Video Of Reckless Stunts On Najafgarh-Rajouri Route Sparks Outcry

A complaint by RWA Rajouri Garden was received at Police station.

The Delhi police seized a car after a video of a man performing dangerous stunts along Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden route went viral on social media.

Delhi Police team from Police Station Rajouri Garden seized an SUV despite the owner's attempts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing its number plate. Videos of these stunts on roads were posted on Instagram to garner social media followers.

A complaint by RWA (resident welfare association) Rajouri Garden was received at Police station, highlighting reckless driving and stunts by certain vehicles. The police took cognizance of that and that led to the registration of FIR under section 279 of the IPC.

Through thorough investigation, the Instagram profile of the offender, featuring the stunt videos, was identified. Despite efforts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing number plates, careful examination of CCTV footage resulted in the identification and seizure of the Fortuner Car involved.

Further inquiries are ongoing, with concerted efforts to apprehend the individual responsible for these dangerous stunts, informed Delhi police.