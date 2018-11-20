Delhi Police Releases Photos Of 2 Terrorists Suspected To Be In The City

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory on the likely presence of two suspected terrorists in the city, and asked the public to keep a lookout for them.
The advisory also bears a photograph of the two bearded men posing next to a milestone stating 'Delhi 360 km, Firozpur 9 km' in kurtas and traditional headgear. Anybody who spots them is requested to call the Paharganj police station on 011-23520787 or 011-2352474.
Firozpur is located on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.
The Punjab Police was placed on alert earlier this week after its counter-intelligence wing suggested that six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists "could be moving towards Delhi" from the state.
The letter, issued by the office of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) to law-enforcement agencies across the state, sought the installation of checkpoints at all important routes, strict vehicle inspections and the adoption of suitable counter-terror measures.