The advisory also bears a photograph of the two bearded men posing next to a milestone near the India-Pakistan border.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 20, 2018 19:10 IST
Delhi Police Releases Photos Of 2 Terrorists Suspected To Be In The City

The suspected terrorists featured in the Delhi Police advisory.

New Delhi: 

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory on the likely presence of two suspected terrorists in the city, and asked the public to keep a lookout for them.

The advisory also bears a photograph of the two bearded men posing next to a milestone stating 'Delhi 360 km, Firozpur 9 km' in kurtas and traditional headgear. Anybody who spots them is requested to call the Paharganj police station on 011-23520787 or 011-2352474.

Firozpur is located on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

The Punjab Police was placed on alert earlier this week after its counter-intelligence wing suggested that six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists "could be moving towards Delhi" from the state.

The letter, issued by the office of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) to law-enforcement agencies across the state, sought the installation of checkpoints at all important routes, strict vehicle inspections and the adoption of suitable counter-terror measures. 

