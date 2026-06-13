Delhi Police Mandates Joint Foot Patrols On Weekends, 2 Weekdays

Following directions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to strengthen visible policing and improve traffic management, Delhi Police has issued a circular mandating joint foot patrolling by district and traffic police personnel on weekends and two additional days every week from 5 pm to 8 pm, officials said on Saturday.

The circular, issued by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora to senior officers across district and traffic units, aims to enhance public safety, increase police visibility and ensure better traffic regulation across the national capital.

The move follows a recent meeting between the Lieutenant Governor, the police commissioner and other senior officials, during which emphasis was laid on proactive, visible and interactive policing as an effective deterrent against crime and traffic violations.

According to the circular, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Additional DCPs and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) from district and traffic formations will be required to remain in the field during the designated hours. The exercise has been designated as compulsory field duty and not a routine administrative activity.

To maximise field presence, officers have been directed to avoid office work, meetings, conferences and indoor review sessions during the three-hour period. The time is to be devoted exclusively to field supervision, public interaction and immediate corrective action.

During the foot patrols, police officers will interact with residents, traders, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and other stakeholders. They will also identify and remove temporary encroachments, tackle traffic bottlenecks, take action against illegal parking, inspect vulnerable locations and coordinate with civic agencies for swift redressal of local issues.

The circular requires every district and traffic unit to prepare a weekly joint patrolling plan. Detailed records of each patrol, including routes covered, people contacted, encroachments removed, traffic issues resolved and legal action taken under various laws, will be maintained.

District and traffic police units have also been directed to submit weekly compliance reports every Monday to senior officers. Photographs and videography of the patrols and enforcement actions will be compiled as part of the monitoring process. The circular cautions that any lapse in compliance, casual approach, non-participation of supervisory officers or delay in submitting reports will be viewed seriously.

Officials said the initiative is expected to improve police-public engagement, strengthen security, ensure smoother traffic movement and facilitate quicker resolution of local concerns across Delhi.

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