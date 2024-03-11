Delhi Police Debunks Claim That Mob Attacked Cop Who Kicked Men Offering Namaz

Delhi Police said the officer was not present in the video.

The police are fighting an onslaught of online misinformation after a cop was seen kicking a small group of men offering namaz in Delhi. In a recent fact-check, the police have debunked a claim that the officer was attacked by a mob on Saturday.

On Sunday, a user shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), claiming, "Inspector Manoj Tomar was attacked in the presence of police." The video showed a crowd gathered in the Inderlok area where the incident occurred on Friday.

But the police said the officer was not present in the video and the clashes occurred after he was taken to a police post.

This is wrong information. The mentioned SI is not present in this video.



The video is not of yesterday (Saturday) but of Friday, 8th March, when protestors had gathered in Inderlok. Locals escorted police officers to the police post after which scuffle took place.@CPDelhihttps://t.co/pEHesmoySW — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) March 10, 2024

The users, however, are not satisfied with the clarification. The user who had shared the clip pointed out that "yahi hai...maaro" could be heard in the video.

In a shocking 34-second video from Friday, Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar was seen trying to disperse a few men praying near a mosque in Inderlok. In what seemed like a sudden burst of rage, he kicked two men from behind. In another video, he is seen violently shoving the men who were praying.

Following the incident, angry protesters blocked the road to demand action against the cop. Security was stepped in the area and the cops held a flag march. Locals were told not to believe in rumours.

Tomar has been suspended and faces disciplinary action. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, police sources told NDTV.