Delhi Police Constable Stabbed To Death By 3 In Govindpuri, 2 Arrested: Cops

A 28-year-old Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by three people while he was on a night patrol in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, an officer said.

Two of the attackers were arrested Saturday, while the third is still at large.

Police arrested Deepak Max, 20, caught after an encounter by Crime Branch, while Krish Gupta, 18, by local police from the same area.

"Deepak received a bullet wound in his leg in retaliation by our team when he opened fire at them during his arrest near DDA flats in the afternoon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Sain said.

Deepak is recuperating in a hospital. His gun was seized.

Gupta was arrested later in the day by a team of local police, another senior police officer said.

Police suspect the accused were drug addicts and engaged in petty crimes.

On Friday night, the three men were riding a scooter in the area to target some people or a house for theft when they were accosted by Constable Kiran Pal.

Pal, who was on his motorbike, spotted the trio near Govindpuri's lane number 13 around 5.30 am.

The accused threw stones at Pal in a bid to get away, but Pal parked his bike in front of their scooter and took off the vehicle's key.

As it happened, "the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed him," the officer said.

Policemen from a nearby booth rushed Pal to Majidia Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had a stab wound each in his chest and abdomen.

Pal, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, is survived by his mother, elder brother and sister-in-law.

He was inducted in Delhi Police as constable in 2018 and was posted at Kishan Garh Police Station. He was posted in Govindpuri in March this year.

On January 4, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Dayal was stabbed to death after he accosted a snatcher in west Delhi's Mayapuri area.

On September 29, constable Sandeep was dragged to death by two men in a car, when he stopped them from drinking alcohol in a public place in outer Delhi's Nangloi. Sandeep was on a patrol on his bike in civil dress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with senior police officers to review the law and order situation in the national capital.

