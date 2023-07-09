Arvind Kejriwal Cancels Officers' Sunday Off As Heavy Rain Chokes Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said ministers will inspect "problem areas".

In response to record rainfall that has crippled parts of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he has cancelled the leave of all government officers and instructed them to inspect the severe waterlogging problem across the city. Mr Kejriwal made this announcement on Twitter, following a torrential downpour that resulted in the highest single-day rainfall in July since 1982.

"Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15 per cent of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to water logging. Today, all the ministers and mayor of Delhi will inspect the problem areas. Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded an unprecedented 153 mm of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. This heavy rainfall is the result of a substantial interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds over northwest India, causing widespread inconvenience to Delhi's residents.

The heavy rain led to widespread flooding across the city, inundating parks, underpasses, markets, and even hospital premises. Delhi residents were seen wading through knee-deep water, with images and videos of their ordeal spreading across social media platforms. This has led to growing concerns about the city's drainage infrastructure.

In addition to the waterlogging, the rainfall and strong winds caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas of the city.

In response to the current situation and the forecast of more rain, the weather office has issued a yellow alert warning residents of the possibility of moderate rain that could further compound the problems. Weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Delhi University reported 134.5 mm, 123.4 mm, and 118 mm of precipitation, respectively, all classified as "very heavy" rainfall under the IMD's classification system.