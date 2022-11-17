Chopped Head Found, Cops To Match Shraddha Walkar's DNA: Report

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala after a fight. (File)

The South Delhi Police have contacted the East Delhi police in a bid to match the DNA samples of body parts including a human head which were recovered in June to Shraddha Walkar, sources said.

According to them, the East Delhi Police had found a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar in June this year, nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered on May 18.

The police were not able to ascertain whose body parts they were because of their decomposed state and they were sent for a DNA test. The forensic report is expected soon.

The bones found in Mehrauli forest have also been sent for a DNA test. The police will match the DNA of the pieces found at both these locations to ascertain if they belong to Walkar, the sources said.

According to the sources, Walkar's boyfriend and accused Aftab Poonawala, had allegedly told the police that after killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces, he had disposed of the parts over 18 days.

Police say the couple had a fight on May 18 during which Aftab killed Walkar.



Poonawala was arrested earlier his week after Walkar's father filed a 'missing' report and later a kidnap case.

Police have sought permission for a lie-detector test on Aftab to strengthen the evidence before the trial. A report of DNA tests to establish whether some body parts found in the forest are Shraddha's will take 15 days, said the police.