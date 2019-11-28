Delhi-Mumbai Expressway On Fast Track, Says Nitin Gadkari

The centre has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for construction of the Delhi-Mumbai high-speed road corridor, Nitin Gadkari said.

All India | | Updated: November 28, 2019 05:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway On Fast Track, Says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said land acquisition for the project is almost complete. (File)


Gurgaon: 

The government's ambitious project to connect Delhi with Mumbai through a signal-free expressway is on fast track, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The land acquisition of the project is almost complete and road construction would begin soon, Mr Gadkari said at an event in Gurgaon. 

"We have allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for construction of the Delhi-Mumbai high-speed road corridor, which will connect Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will be the longest axis control expressway and will help agricultural and industrial growth of these states," Mr Gadkari said.

"We have been constructing 30 km roads every day. We have completed KMP, KGP and other national highway projects, like Dwarka expressway, ring road in Delhi and the southern peripheral road (SPR) are under development," he added. 

Mr Gadkari said that the centre is working on alternatives and substitutes to crude oil to fulfil futuristic needs. "CNG and hydrogen could be the alternatives," he said. 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi-Mumbai high-speed road corridorDelhi-Mumbai Expressway

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraAjit PawarNawab MalikSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse Amruta FadnavisISROJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskFASTag IndiaVivo U20WhatsAppOppoWhatsApp UpdateNote 8 ProAmazon SaleCartosat 3

................................ Advertisement ................................