Delhi-Mumbai Expressway On Fast Track, Says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said land acquisition for the project is almost complete. (File)

The government's ambitious project to connect Delhi with Mumbai through a signal-free expressway is on fast track, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The land acquisition of the project is almost complete and road construction would begin soon, Mr Gadkari said at an event in Gurgaon.

"We have allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for construction of the Delhi-Mumbai high-speed road corridor, which will connect Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will be the longest axis control expressway and will help agricultural and industrial growth of these states," Mr Gadkari said.

"We have been constructing 30 km roads every day. We have completed KMP, KGP and other national highway projects, like Dwarka expressway, ring road in Delhi and the southern peripheral road (SPR) are under development," he added.

Mr Gadkari said that the centre is working on alternatives and substitutes to crude oil to fulfil futuristic needs. "CNG and hydrogen could be the alternatives," he said.

