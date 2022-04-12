Delhi Minister vs BJP MP Over Ruckus At New Reservoir

Satyendar Jain inaugurated Sonia Vihar reservoir of 2.68 crore litres capacity on March 2

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday alleged that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari forcibly entered the Delhi Jal Board's Sonia Vihar underground reservoir (UGR) with around 300 people and created a ruckus there.

The BJP leader denied the allegation and termed it "fake news".

Apprehending disruption in water supply, Mr Jain asked the Delhi Police to take note of the incident.

"Delhi BJP MP @ManojTiwariMP has forcibly entered Sonia Vihar UGR along with 300-400 people and is creating a ruckus. If Delhi's water supply is disrupted, BJP will be responsible for it," he tweeted.

Mr Jain had inaugurated the Sonia Vihar UGR of 2.68 crore litres capacity on March 2.

The UGR augmented water supply in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad assembly constituency in northeast Delhi, benefitting around six lakh residents of unauthorised colonies like Shiv Vihar, Ankur Enclave, Mahalaxmi Enclave, Ambika Vihar, Johripur, Dayalpur and Sadatpur.

Fake News ! फ़र्ज़ी ट्वीट के लिए झूठी सरकार के झूठे मंत्री पर FIR होगी.



अमृत योजना के तहत केंद्र सरकार के फंड से बने भूमिगत जलाशय से लाखों लोगों को मिल रहा 24 घंटे पीने का पानी.. ये हमारा दूसरा अधिकारिक दौरा था .. वैसे आप के मंत्री सिर्फ़ सेल्फ़ी खिचवाने एक बार आए थे !

Reacting to Mr Jain's allegation, Mr Tiwari tweeted: "Fake News! An FIR will be filed against a false minister of a false government for a fake tweet." He said the central government had given funds for the construction of the UGR under the AMRUT scheme and Aam Aadmi Party ministers took credit for it.