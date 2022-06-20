Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Arrested In Money Laundering Case, Admitted To Hospital: Sources

Satyendar Jain was taken to LNJP Hospital in Delhi reportedly because he had low oxygen level. (File)

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of alleged money laundering last month, has been taken to a hospital after his oxygen levels fell, sources told NDTV on Monday.

Admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, he is now reported to be in a stable condition.

Mr Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hospital. His condition is stable," a source told PTI.

Mr Jain is a minister without portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He has in the past said that he needs medical care as he is a sleep apnea patient. The ED, however, has told the court that he was saying this to get bail on medical grounds.

Last week, he had applied for bail as he is in judicial custody after the end of his custodial interrogation by the ED. But a Delhi court denied him bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a case against Mr Jain and his family in August 2017. It alleged that Mr Jain and his family set up four shell firms - companies with no real business - to launder Rs 11.78 crore in 2011-12 and Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16.

The Enforcement Directorate started its probe based on the CBI's first information report, or FIR.

Mr Jain's arrest had started a fresh war between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the central government, over alleged misuse of central agencies to harass political opponents.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Mr Jain's family and of the companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.