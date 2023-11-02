Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's House Searched By Enforcement Directorate

An ED team reached Raaj Kumar Anand's house this morning.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house is being searched by Enforcement Directorate in a customs-related money laundering case. An ED team reached the minister's house this morning and began searches.

Mr Anand, 57, a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet, is an MLA from Patel Nagar.

He is the latest AAP leader under the central agency's scanner with his several party colleagues being probed in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too has been summoned by the ED today and the AAP has speculated that the party chief may be arrested. Mr Kejriwal hit back at the central agency and asked them to take back their notice immediately, calling it "illegal" and "politically motivated".

Mr Kejriwal has been earlier questioned by the CBI in connection with the case. His close aide and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia remains in jail in the same case after Supreme Court denied him bail. Party MP Sanjay Singh was also arrested last month.

The AAP has accused the central government of trying to destroy the Mr Kejriwal-led party. "The Central government has only one objective - to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party at any cost. For this, they are leaving no stone unturned, including creating a fake case. The idea is to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and destroy the Aam Aadmi Party," said Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

AAP is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and several members of the bloc have condemned the summons and said it is further proof of their stand that the central agencies are being misused by the BJP-led government.