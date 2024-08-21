Delhi Metro Sets New Record With 77.48 Lakh Riders On August 20

A total of 77,48,838 passengers travelled on August 20.

The Delhi Metro on August 20 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys at 77.48 lakh, officials said.

The urban transporter shared the data in a post on X on Wednesday, saying it has surpassed its previous milestone accomplished on August 13 this year.

A total of 77,48,838 passengers travelled on August 20. The count of daily passenger journeys in the Delhi Metro stood at 72.38 lakh on August 13, 71.09 lakh on February 13, 71.07 lakh on August 12, 71.04 lakh on September 4, 2023 and 70.88 lakh on February 12, the data showed.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

On August 20, the Delhi Metro achieved yet another milestone of highest ever passenger journeys being performed during the day. Based on the feedback received, additional trains were also pressed into service and passenger movement was comfortably managed. On August 13, over 72 lakh passenger journeys had been performed on the Delhi Metro network, the DMRC said in a post.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's current network span is nearly 393 km with 2,888 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

