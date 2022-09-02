Delhi Metro Exhibition Pays Tribute To India's War Heroes

The exhibition has been titled as 'Veerta Aur Vikas'.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed a permanent exhibition at the Rajouri Garden Metro station in Delhi which shows a fusion of tales of the bravery of great Indian soldiers and the remarkable development of the Delhi Metro in past years.

The DMRC has shared a thread on Twitter on Thursday along with pictures and videos from the inauguration ceremony.

According to DMRC, "The exhibition is a tribute to exemplary courage displayed by the gallantry award recipients through specially designed panels. Efforts have been made to blend in the stories of their courage and bravery and the incredible growth story of the Delhi Metro."

According to news agency PTI, the exhibition, which spans a length of roughly 100 feet, has 13 colourful panels as well as pictures of the Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Vir Chakra.

According to news agency PTI, the exhibition, which spans a length of roughly 100 feet, has 13 colourful panels as well as pictures of the Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Vir Chakra.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar inaugurated the exhibition alongside the relatives of many people who received gallantry awards, including Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal and Captain Vikram Batra, who gave their life in defence of the nation, PTI said.

The DMRC also honoured a few family members of the five winners of distinguished gallantry awards, including Second Lieutenant Khetarpal and Captain Batra of the PVC, Maj. Mohit Sharma of the Ashoka Chakra, Capt. Anuj Nayyar of the Maha Vir Chakra, and Capt. Pratap Singh of the Maha Vir Chakra.