Latest In Delhi Lt Governor vs AAP: Party Picks On Private Discoms Removed

AAP nominees have been replaced by senior government officers.

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today removed two nominees backed by it from the board of private power distribution companies. Mr Saxena removed AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah, and Naveen ND Gupta, son of AAP MP ND Gupta, saying they had been illegally appointed as 'government nominees'. AAP nominees have been replaced by senior government officers.

AAP has called the order "unconstitutional and illegal", adding that only the elected government has the power to issue orders on electricity. The Lieutenant Governor has made a mockery of the Constitution, the party said.