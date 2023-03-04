Manish Sisodia's Request For Bail To Be Heard By CBI Court At 2 pm Today

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi deputy chief minister, will be produced before a CBI court at 2pm today. The Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is in CBI custody and being probed in the Delhi liquor policy, has applied for bail.

Mr Sisodia faces corruption allegation in framing a liquor policy for the national capital, which was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The 51-year-old was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Jain is currently in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case. They resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday.

A day after his arrest, Mr Sisodia had challenged the CBI's move in the Supreme Court. The court, however, told him he should have gone to the high court, after which Mr Sisodia withdrew his application and said he will go to the trial court.