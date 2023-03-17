Delhi Lieutenant Governor Extends Poetic Olive Branch To AAP Government

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor extended a poetic truce to the AAP government.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today said that lines have been crossed in remarks made amidst the tussle between his office and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, but relationships between the two can't break down as it is his own government.

"I would like to say something that a tree has said for the wind -- it makes my leaves fall every day but my relationship with it never ends," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, responding to Mr Saxena's remark, said he understands that these are minor issues, but democracy should be respected.

"If two crore people have elected a government, it should be allowed to work. If you don't let it work, and put obstacles in its way, then it's not right," he said.

Mr Kejriwal called the BJP's interference during the Lieutenant Governor's speech a violation of the decorum of the house.

"It's, in a way, contempt of the House. A resolution has been passed by the whole house that this matter be sent to the appropriate committee that such disturbance shouldn't have happened during the LG's speech," he added.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has demanded action against BJP MLAs for disturbing Mr Saxena's speech. The matter should be sent to the ethics committee of the assembly, he said.

Delhi Assembly's budget session today started amid chaos as BJP and AAP legislators raised slogans against each other during VK Saxena's address to the house. The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to order for marshalling out three BJP MLAs to bring order to the house.

BJP MLAs had surrounded the Lieutenant Governor's cavalcade when he was leaving the Delhi assembly. The LG, a Centre appointee, has been in a prolonged tug of war with the AAP government over distribution of powers. AAP has accused him of acting on the behest of the BJP to hinder their work.