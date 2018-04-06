Delhi Lawmakers To Meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh Over Salary Woes A resolution in this regard was passed in the Assembly on Friday by voice vote, which saw rare unity between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Share EMAIL PRINT A file sent to the Home Ministry on increasing Delhi legislators salary was pending, lawmakers said New Delhi: A six-member committee of the Delhi Assembly led by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek an increase in the salary of Delhi legislators.



The salary issue was so acute that lawmakers have complained that their unmarried colleagues were finding it hard to find brides because of their low salaries.



A resolution in this regard was passed in the Assembly on Friday by voice vote, which saw rare unity between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Speaking on the issue, Mr Sisodia said he had met the Home Minister both officially and personally and raised the issue but nothing had been done.



"We are with you. At least on some issues we should be together," BJP's Om Prakash Sharma said. The committee would also include BJP lawmakerss Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Sharma.



AAP lawmaker Vishesh Ravi said that unmarried lawmakers were finding it hard to find brides because of their low salaries.



A file sent to the Home Ministry on increasing Delhi legislators salary was pending, lawmakers said.



