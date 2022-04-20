Delhi Anti-Encroachment Drive LIVE: Demolition Continues Despite Supreme Court Order

Delhi anti-encroachment drive live updates: There is heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri.

The Supreme Court today halted an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, where a communal clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Nine bulldozers had rolled into the area and started razing structures as per the orders of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is controlled by the BJP, before the court order came in. There is heavy police deployment in the area to prevent any law and order situation.

Here are the Live Updates on Demolition Drive In Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Apr 20, 2022 11:40 (IST) LIVE: Demolition Begins Again In Delhi's Jahangirpuri Despite Court Order

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has again started the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri despite the Supreme Court's order to put it on halt. The NDMC mayor said they are yet to receive the court order's copy, which may take a few hours.

Apr 20, 2022 11:33 (IST) LIVE: Demolition Drive Stopped In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Says Mayor

Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Raja Iqbal Singh says, "We have stopped our work (anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri)." pic.twitter.com/JMBqLDPh9N - ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022