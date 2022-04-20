Delhi Anti-Encroachment Drive LIVE: Demolition Continues Despite Supreme Court Order

Delhi Jahangirpuri Anti-Encroachment Drive Live Updates: Nine bulldozers had rolled into the area and started razing structures before the court order came in.

Delhi Anti-Encroachment Drive LIVE: Demolition Continues Despite Supreme Court Order

Delhi anti-encroachment drive live updates: There is heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court today halted an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, where a communal clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Nine bulldozers had rolled into the area and started razing structures as per the orders of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is controlled by the BJP, before the court order came in. There is heavy police deployment in the area to prevent any law and order situation.

Here are the Live Updates on Demolition Drive In Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Apr 20, 2022 11:40 (IST)
LIVE: Demolition Begins Again In Delhi's Jahangirpuri Despite Court Order
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has again started the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri despite the Supreme Court's order to put it on halt. The NDMC mayor said they are yet to receive the court order's copy, which may take a few hours.
Apr 20, 2022 11:33 (IST)
LIVE: Demolition Drive Stopped In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Says Mayor
Apr 20, 2022 11:32 (IST)
LIVE: Supreme Court Halts Demolition Drive In Delhi's Violence-Hit Jahangirpuri
The Supreme Court today halted the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which is in the grip of tension after a communal clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Read here.

.