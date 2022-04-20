Opposition Leaders Slam Delhi Demolition, Target PM And Home Minister

The timing of the demolition drive has raised suspicion about the motive.

Opposition leaders have slammed the BJP following an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri which saw communal clashes last week. While Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off "bulldozers of hate", Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha directly accused Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating communal riots and asked for his home to be demolished.

"The Home Minister is himself orchestrating these riots. If you want to use the bulldozer, use it to demolish the Home Minister's house. That's how riots will stop," the AAP leader told news agency ANI.

"The BJP has ruled over the municipal bodies for 15 years where their leaders took bribes and allowed illegal construction. Today when they have gone to demolish these illegal constructions, the houses of those BJP leaders who took bribes to allow them should also be demolished," Mr Chadha added.

Mr Gandhi also took a swipe at the PM for coal shortages across the country. "Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants," he said.

8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks.



Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses.



Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants! pic.twitter.com/CiqP9SlHMx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2022

When the demolition continued even after a Supreme Court order halting it, Senior CPM leader Brinda Karat rushed to the area with a physical copy of the order. The Mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Raja Iqbal Singh, had said they had yet to receive the order and would continue their job of removing illegal structures until they did.

The Supreme Court has ordered a halt and an urgent hearing tomorrow. While the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said it was a routine drive, the timing has led to suspicion and outrage about the government's intent.

The anti-encroachment exercise was ordered after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayor, asking him to identify illegal constructions by "rioters" and demolish them.

"India is left only with 8 days of coal stocks. The fire burning on the streets because of BJP's hateful politics will not light up homes," Congress also said on its official Twitter handle.