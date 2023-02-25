Polls To Delhi Municipal Body's Key Committee On Hold After Court Order

A fight broke out yesterday during the MCD standing committee election

The Delhi High Court has stayed the election to the municipal body's key committee a day after councillors fought in the house.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi had declared one vote invalid, which sparked a protest by BJP councillors that eventually descended into chaos with councillors from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP punching, kicking, slapping and pushing one another.

Ms Oberoi, who belongs to the ruling AAP, had rescheduled the election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) standing committee to Monday. The standing committee is a powerful body in the MCD that decides funding and projects.

In the order today, the high court said the Mayor announcing a new date to hold the election again without declaring the results of the previous election violated regulations.

"The regulations nowhere reflect that the Delhi Mayor has the authority to declare the election to standing committee members as null and void," Justice Gaurang Kanth of the Delhi High Court said in the order today.