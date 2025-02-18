Delhi High Court Seeks Replies On Testing Minors In Sex Assault Cases For Infections

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre, Delhi Police on a plea seeking guidelines for testing the accused and minor survivors in sexual offences of sexually transmitted diseases.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the central ministries of Home Affairs and Health and Family Welfare aside from Delhi government, Delhi Police and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The court, which heard the plea on February 14, posted the matter on March 28.

The petitioners, including one Aishwarya Sinha, sought directions to formulate and implement guidelines detailing the role of each stakeholder -- the investigating officer, hospitals, child welfare committees -- for testing the child survivors of sexual offences and accused for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and sexually transmitted infections (STI).

The formulation and implementation of these guidelines would create a robust legal framework that prioritises the rights and health of child survivors, ensuring they receive timely medical care to prevent potential health complications, the plea said.

It said the steps would safeguard the health and well-being of such child survivors.

The petitioners, represented through advocate Kajal Dalal, said child survivors of sexual assault, who face exposure to STIs and STDs, especially incurable ones like HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) do not receive medical assistance within the first 72 hours even in cases where the incident is reported swiftly.

The plea therefore sought a direction to Delhi police commissioner to issue a standing order indicating the onus of the testing of child survivors for STIs and STDs was on the probe agency, in coordination with support persons as designated by the appropriate authority.

It also sought for administering immediate medical aid and psycho-social support to child survivors who might be at risk of contracting such diseases aside from counselling.

