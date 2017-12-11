High Court Says It Will Take Action Against Frivolous Public Interest Litigations

The Delhi High Court today grilled a man for targeting a particular property in the name of alleged illegal construction, saying it will take action against frivolous Public Interest Litigations or PILs.The court questioned the petitioner, who claimed to be a social activist and who was not personally present at the hearing, and his counsel over how many petitions they have filed in public interest. However, it did not get any response from the counsel.The court's observation came when a woman, against whose house the petitioner has sought action, urged the court's intervention alleging that she was being harassed by the petitioner and two advocates."We will take action and send it to the bar council if the process of public interest litigation (PIL) is abused and if frivolous PILs are filed," a bench of Acting Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.It questioned the petitioner's counsel for targeting a property in Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi even though he resides near East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar where there are huge illegal constructions."You did not notice any illegal construction in the trans-Yamuna area or you just closed your eyes and decided to directly move to South Delhi area," the bench asked.When the municipal authority told the bench that it was going to demolish the unauthorised portion of the property, the bench asked it to maitain status quo on it and directed the petitioner to be present before the court on December 13, the next date of hearing.The woman, a government employee, claimed that she and her husband were being harassed and some other cases were also lodged against her.The plea has sought direction to the authorities to curb rampant violation of rules of construction applicable to Kasturba Niketan area in Lajpat Nagar-II falling under the JJ and Slums Department which, it alleged, was perpetrated by the woman and another person.